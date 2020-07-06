A 48 year old Lawton woman is in serious condition after her motorcycle was struck from behind west of Lawton Saturday night by a hit-and-run driver.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Theresa G. Hamby was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in serious condition with arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
Hamby was driving a Harley Davidson custom motorcycle eastbound on U.S. 62 shortly before 10 p.m. when a a white sedan driven by an unknown driver struck the rear of her bike, Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported. The sedan went off the roadway to the left, overcorrected and went back onto the asphalt roadway before going off the right side. After overcorrecting again and coming back onto the roadway, the white sedan fled the scene a ½-mile east of 112th Street.
The impact caused the motorcycle to roll onto its side and come to rest on the road shoulder. Dickinson reported that Hamby was separated from the bike and came to rest on the shoulder as well. She was not wearing a helmet.
The wreck remains under investigation.