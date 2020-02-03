A 30-year-old Duncan man in serious condition in an Oklahoma City hospital after a hit and run driver struck him in a Stephens County roadway Thursday.
Troy A. Huddleston was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and then transferred to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Huddleston was walking northbound on South 2nd Street at an unknown time when a northbound driver struck him and fled the scene, 1/10-mile south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just south of Duncan, Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported.
The incident remains under investigation. Due to Huddleston’s condition, he hasn’t been able to provide much information about the vehicle that struck him or even the time the collision happened.
If you have information about this incident, call local law enforcement of the OHP Troop G, 580-353-0783.