A Friday morning hit and run wreck in north Lawton resulted an arrest for the fleeing driver accused of being under the influence and on the road without a license or insurance.
Police and first responders were called around 10:15 a.m. to the intersection of Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road. Witnesses said an eastbound tan Ford Expedition ran into the back of a black Ford Explorer stopped at the light on Cache Road, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.
“There were minor injuries reported and the occupants of the Explorer were transported to the hospital for treatment,” he said.
The driver of the Expedition fled the scene, turning southbound towards Interstate 44. Jenkins said the SUV went off the roadway, struck an exit sign and returned to the roadway.
Police caught up with the Expedition at the intersection of Southeast Flower Mound and Lee Boulevard. He was arrested for driving under the influence, driver’s license required, insurance required, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an injury accident, according to Jenkins.