A punch into a car door was followed up by her being hit by said vehicle and an arrest warrant for the driver.
Lawton police were called around 10 a.m. March 24 to 1616 NW Taft regarding a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. Officers found a woman suffering left knee pain who said Desiree Dixon hit her with a vehicle, Detective Daniel Hallagin stated. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The injured woman’s uncle said Dixon helps take care of him and was inside the home when his niece came in and the women began arguing, the warrant affidavit states. He said Dixon left and the other woman followed her outside and hit her car door. In turn, he said, Dixon backed out and hit his niece with the vehicle.
A neighbor caught some of the incident on video, Hallagin stated. Dixon is seen backing out as the other woman walked in the yard with her hands in the air before Dixon put the car in drive and drove into the yard, striking the woman in the leg and knocking her to the ground, the affidavit states.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Dixon, 30, of Lawton, for a count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Dixon’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.