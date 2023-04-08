Cuffs

A punch into a car door was followed up by her being hit by said vehicle and an arrest warrant for the driver.

Lawton police were called around 10 a.m. March 24 to 1616 NW Taft regarding a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. Officers found a woman suffering left knee pain who said Desiree Dixon hit her with a vehicle, Detective Daniel Hallagin stated. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.