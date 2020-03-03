“Historical Sites of the Wichitas” tours will take place this month on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The tours will be offered on the following Saturday afternoons: March 7 and 28.
Participants will be taken to various locations throughout the refuge as guides discuss the establishment and purpose of the refuge, contributions by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and the origin of the refuge herds of American Bison, elk and Texas Longhorn cattle. Members of the Association of Friends of the Wichitas serve as interpretive guides for the tours.
Reservations are required and are taken on a first-come, first-served basis starting Monday. Call the Refuge Visitor Center at 580-429-2197 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to place reservations.
Tour participants will meet at the Refuge Visitor Center at the Oklahoma 49-115 junction. Visitors may obtain a refuge leaflet and map from one of the dispensers located at each of the five entrances.
All tours will be in the afternoon, departing from the Visitor Center promptly at 1:30 p.m. All tours will last approximately three hours. Due to the length of the program, children must be at least 8 years of age to participate.
Interested parties are advised that the refuge’s public interpretive program is intended for individuals and family groups. Only one family’s reservation will be accepted per telephone call. The guides regret they cannot offer group tours. If wheelchair accessibility is required you must make arrangements at time of reservation.
Reservations will be retained until 10 minutes prior to departure on each date. After that time, standbys will be accepted. If the bus seating capacity is filled after accepting standbys, late arrivals with reservations will not be able to participate.