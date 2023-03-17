HINTON — A Caddo County wrestling coach is accused of abusing female students at Hinton High School.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant on March 10 for Jacob Colby Peck, 33, of Mangum, for a count of child abuse, records indicate.
Hinton police received a complaint from a parent in December 2022 about allegations Peck assaulted his 15-year-old daughter the month before. The girl provided a written statement.
The girl said her wrestling coach, Peck, grabbed her around her throat “in a choke style manner” one day after practice, the warrant affidavit states. She said it happened after practice and after many other athletes had left the facility.
Investigators spoke with two other teens who came forward with similar allegations but who didn’t want to press charges. They did offer statements in support of the girl’s allegations.
Hinton Police Officer Officer Dekota Bradford stated one female student said Peck would approach her from behind and put his hand on her neck, making her feel uncomfortable, the affidavit states. She said he no longer talks to her in passing.
The second girl said Peck grabbed her hoodie at the bottom, grabbing her thigh with it, while he was standing at her desk during class, according to the affidavit. She said she told him not to touch her and that he could have grabbed her hoodie without touching her thigh.
“Throughout my investigation into the assaults that were reported at the Hinton High School, I have come to believe that the victims, witnesses and possibly the suspect gave the school voluntary statements on the day or soon after each of these assaults occurred,” Bradford stated. “However, the Hinton Public School system is unwilling to cooperate and give the Hinton Police Department these statements without a subpoena or a search warrant.”
Hinton Public Schools continue to identify Peck as a teacher at the high school.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.