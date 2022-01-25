ANADARKO — A Hinton man is in jail on $250,000 bond after he was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a now-14-year-old girl, beginning when she was 8.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Leal began the investigation after being contacted Dec. 1, 2021, by a child welfare specialist regarding the girl’s allegations. The girl had gone to a care clinic in Fort Cobb and made her disclosure, accusing Tyler Jed Simmons, 21, of committing the crime.
The girl told investigators Simmons began inappropriately touching her when she was 7 or 8 and he was 15, according to the probable cause affidavit. In July or August 2020, when Simmons was almost 20 and she was 13, she said the touching escalated to forcible oral sodomy and complete rape.
Simmons was interviewed by Leal on Friday. He told the investigators the girl “pretty much jumped me” and instigated an encounter in October 2021, the affidavit states. He said she instigated another time involving touching in August 2019 but denied ever having penetration sex with the girl.
He was then placed under arrest.