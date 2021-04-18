Edward Hilliary Jr., Elgin, is the newest appointee to the Oklahoma CareerTech Board of Education.
Oklahoma CareerTech Director Marcie Mack said Hilliary will serve a six-year term ending April 1, 2027.
“Mr. Hilliary has more than 30 years experience building rural telecommunications and broadband,” Mack said. “His industry experience and understanding of workforce demands will be a great asset to our system and the CareerTech Board.”
A proponent of Oklahoma’s CareerTech System, Hilliary called CareerTech “the best vocational education system in the nation.”
“Oklahoma CareerTech has done a great job of adapting and developing programs as new industries and companies relocate to the state,” he said. “I look forward to working with the board to continue to provide the education and training required for Oklahoma’s evolving workforce.”
The Oklahoma native is the managing partner of Hilliary Communications, the trade name for five regulated telephone companies and three broadband companies in Oklahoma and Texas, with operations in 22 counties. Prior to joining the leadership team, Hilliary earned a degree in criminal justice from Cameron University and served as a police officer in Lawton.
Hilliary is active in community and national boards and activities. He is a member of the Elgin Library Board of Directors, and serves on the Armed Services YMCA in Lawton. Other organizational involvement includes the Elgin Tip-in, Quarterback Clubs and Elgin Schools Education Foundation. In his free time, Hilliary is an avid sports fan and traveler who enjoys spending time with his family.