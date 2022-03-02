An injured hiker was airlifted to OU Presbyterian Hospital from the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Tuesday afternoon.
The hiker, a 22-year-old male, suffered an injury to his knee while chopping at ice with a machete about one and a half miles down a hiking trail at Elk Mountain.
The man called authorities, but could not identify the hiking trail he took, causing authorities to search for more than two hours to find him, according to David McCoy, the fire chief for the Medicine Park Volunteer Fire Department.
“It took about 30 to 45 minutes for us to find out which trail he went down,” McCoy said. “By the time we figured out where he was, it took about 30 minutes or more to get to him.”
McCoy said that the hikers wound did not appear severe, and that 10 people from various departments went up to carry the hiker out, before it was decided that a helicopter was necessary.