FLETCHER — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information to help them find out why a 72-year-old Cyril man was killed riding his bike and who did it.
Gaylon Pahdocony, of Cyril, was riding his bicycle late Friday or early Saturday northbound on the far left side of Northeast Keeney Road near Fletcher when he was struck and killed, according to the OHP. An unknown vehicle believed to be a late-1990s model Chevrolet pickup or SUV, also traveling northbound, went off the roadway to the left for an unknown reason and struck and killed him. The vehicle continued northbound without stopping to render aid.