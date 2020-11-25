• Every person in the City of Lawton must wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building, structure or space open to the public, or on mass transit. (exceptions are outlined below)
• Face coverings and masks are defined as a covering that fully covers a person’s nose and mouth, to include: cloth face masks, towels, scarves and bandanas as recommended by the CDC or the Oklahoma State Department of Health; an N95, KN95 or other mask that would be appropriate for a health care setting; or a surgical mask.
• A person found in violation of the requirement will be issued a verbal or written warning for the first infraction; subsequent violations will be deemed misdemeanors, with a citation and fines up to $100 plus court costs. “In addition, the city may pursue other legal remedy to obtain compliance.”
• All businesses, commercial entities and other buildings/structures open to the public who accept visitors/customers must post conspicuous signs at all entrances indicating employees, customers, users and visitors must wear face coverings. A uniform sign is available through the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov.