Chad Wilkerson, vice president, economist and Oklahoma City branch executive of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City:
While manufacturing is not up to pre-pandemic levels, it is improving. The automobile/truck industry still is down, due largely to the lack of microchips and shipping problems. By contrast, auto parts are recovering and the used car market “is solid,” Wilkerson said.
80 percent of firms say they are experiencing longer delivery times for goods and materials. The problem is greater now than it was last year.
The labor shortage also is affecting the supply chain problem: there has to be people to move products and to manufacture them, Wilkerson said. To solve the issue, 70 percent of manufacturing businesses have diversified their suppliers and/or raised prices.
The top three ways manufacturers are coping with the crisis caused by supply chain problems: increasing inventory, turning away business and making capital outreach investments.
90 percent of businesses expect supply chain issues to continue for another six to 12 months, with 30 percent expecting the problem to continue longer than a year. “It’s not short term,” Wilkerson said.
Service industries expect even higher prices in next six months.
Supply and demand problems contributed to inflation, and businesses expect those problems to continue into 2022.
Inflation stops when the increase in costs levels out. It does not mean a return to pre-pandemic costs, Wilkerson said.
A labor shortage also is contributing to inflation. Nationally, unemployment figures are 4.5 percent. In Lawton and Oklahoma, that number is less than 4 percent. “Finding workers is exponentially harder in Oklahoma and Lawton,” Wilkerson said. He said while the unemployment rate is lower, there also are fewer jobs.