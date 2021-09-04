A man claiming to be looking for his lost car was arrested after he was seen climbing a tree with a gun on his hip while, police said, he was high.
Lawton Police Officer Ashley Carmon was among officers called around 5:20 p.m. Thursday to Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan, regarding the man causing a disturbance. The man was being “aggressive, climbing a tree, and had a gun on his hip,” the report states.
Before officers arrived, radio dispatchers updated the man was waving his gun around and left across the street to Panera Bread, 821 N. Sheridan. Officers found him in its parking lot walking and talking on a phone. According to the report, the gun was removed from his hip holster.
The man said he’d been shopping at Walmart with his mother and when he went to the parking lot, found the car was gone. According to the report, he was “very upset that someone stole his car.”
When asked if he was on any sort of drugs, the man replied he “wasn’t a tweaker” and that he was a bail bondsman. He said he took medication and smoked marijuana for anxiety, but he didn’t have a medical marijuana license, the report states. Carmon asked him why he climbed the tree and he said he was “very upset and that he just grabbed onto the branch, pulled himself up and let go.”
The man was arrested for possession of a firearm while intoxicated and brought back to the Walmart parking lot.
Police, store employees and witnesses attempted to find the man’s elderly mother. She was found and told Carmon her son had left the store before finishing shopping to go to the car. According to the report, she said he was confused and the car was in the spot it had been parked in. Investigators smelled a “strong odor of smoked marijuana.” The car was given back to the mother.
While in the back of the patrol car, the man began “acting irate and screaming at his mother to help him,” the report states. He was then taken and booked into the City Jail for possession of a firearm while intoxicated and for disturbing the peace.