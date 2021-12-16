ELGIN — Following a similar template as last Friday’s Coombs Fire that burned up over 1,400 acres southeast of Lawton, high, steady winds coupled with strong gusts pushed another fire to threaten many northwest of Elgin Wednesday.
It was just before 2 p.m. when firefighters were called to the intersection of Northeast 75th Street and Watts Road after a fire took off from a field behind a housing addition. Winds were steady from around 25 mph from the south/southwest with gusts around 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The fire jumped the road shortly before 2:10 p.m., setting off on a course that threatened several homes and outbuildings.
Within a short time, Comanche County Emergency Management issued an evacuation for everyone living north of the ignition point. With the wind and rich, tall prairie grass as fuel, the fire quickly pushed along Northeast 75th Street and North Drive.
Firefighters from Elgin, Fletcher, Sterling, Wichita Mountains Estates, Porter Hill and Fort Sill joined in the efforts.
Shortly after 3:45 p.m., Hawkins said the fire was under control. Residents were asked to continue to avoid the area so the first responders could 100 percent extinguish the fire, she said.
Wednesday’s conditions were reminiscent of last Friday’s fire that took off near the intersection of Southeast 90th Street and Coombs Road. That firefight saw those living within a 4-mile-radius of Pumpkin Center to evacuate. On both, Friday and Wednesday, moisture covering the area in the mornings wasn’t enough to stave off the quick ignition of a wildland fire.
With a lack of rainfall and water-parched grasslands, coupled with the strong winds, days like these have left most of Southwest Oklahoma in “red flag” conditions prime for a big fire.
Hawkins said an assessment of damages will come once the fire is completely out. Several homes and outbuildings have been reported to have been damaged or destroyed from the day’s fire.
The cause of Wednesday’s fire is under investigation.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.