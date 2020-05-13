A police pursuit in a stolen SUV that ended with the driver bailing out at about 50 mph before the vehicle hit a house has led to charges for a 22-year-old Lawton man.
Daren James Lee Yandell made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding/attempting to elude a police officer, as well as misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, possession of controlled dangerous substance, resisting police, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license, records indicate.
Yandell was arrested the night of May 6 following a police pursuit that ended with him bailing out of the SUV and it colliding with a house before coming to a stop, according to the charges.
Shortly before 10 pm. that night, officer saw the stolen Chevrolet Blazer traveling south on Northwest 17th Street toward Lawton Avenue. According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer followed and tried to conduct a traffic stop before the Blazer took off at a high rate of speed toward Sheridan Road.
The pursuit hit high speeds as the Blazer turned south onto Sheridan Road, momentarily losing control and striking the curb and driving into the grass near Northwest Baltimore Avenue, the affidavit states. He lost control and drove into the southbound lanes of Sheridan Road before making a U-turn in front of police and nearly rolling over in the process.
Yandell is accused of driving through a metal barrier at 1711 N. Sheridan, through the parking lot and back onto Northwest Andrews Avenue at over 70 mph in a 25 mph zone. He swerved and jumped the curb at 1914 NW Andrews, colliding with the mailbox and ripping it from its base before driving back onto the roadway.
In the 1800 block of Northwest Andrews, Yandell was seen throwing out items from the SUV while continuing east at over 70 mph. He swerved from side to side and nearly struck parked vehicle, the affidavit states. His vehicle began smoking with what an officer described as “hot brakes” and then the driver’s door opened and Yandell jumped from the SUV as it continued at up to 50 mph until the home at 1608 NW Andrews caught the oncoming Chevrolet, damaging the garage and porch area.
Yandell bounced and rolled when he hit the ground and got up and tried to flee. According to the affidavit, he jumped several fences and was found hiding in the back yard of 1603 NW Andrews and was placed under arrest.
Inside the wrecked vehicle, police recovered a pouch containing a glass methamphetamine pipe and a baggie containing half a gram of meth, the affidavit states. Police found a cigarette box near where Yandell threw the items from the SUV during the chase. Inside, another baggie containing 0.6 gram of meth was recovered. It was later learned that Yandell doesn’t have a valid driver’s license.
Held on $10,000 bond, Yandell returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 6 for his preliminary hearing conference.