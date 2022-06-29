Hilliary Communications, a southwest Oklahoma-based communication provider which operates in 22 counties throughout Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa, has announced plans to begin construction on new fiber internet infrastructure in Elgin soon.
This will make more than 340 homes eligible to access fiber internet, one of the fastest internet speeds on the market. It is planned to deliver internet service to homes in nine Elgin neighborhoods, including Cedar Creek, Hillard Estates, Legacy Creek Estates, Mountain View Villas, Seaside, Shadow Ridge, Shadow Ridge East, Stoneridge and Yorktown Estates.
Residents interested in learning more about installing fiber internet at their homes can contact Hilliary Communications at 580-529-5000 or via www.hillcom.net/Elgin.