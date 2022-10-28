Cuffs

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Lawton teen accused of causing a high-speed fatal crash in August.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Mason Lee Mulvaney, 18, for a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between four years to life in prison.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.