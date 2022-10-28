An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Lawton teen accused of causing a high-speed fatal crash in August.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Mason Lee Mulvaney, 18, for a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between four years to life in prison.
Mulvaney was accused of driving over 100 mph when he crashed into and killed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold on Aug. 27 at the intersection of Northeast Flower Mound Road and Cache Road. The wreck caused an explosion and as Mangold’s Hyndai Tuscon was split in two, part of it rolled into a fence, and she was partially ejected, killing her at the scene, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The teen driver and his two juvenile passengers also were severely injured and Mulvaney was mediflighted from the scene. Lawton police discovered marijuana and an odor of alcoholic beverages from the Lexus GS4 he was driving, the affidavit states.
Witnesses told police Mulvaney was racing at a high rate of speed northbound on Northeast Flower Mound Road when he collided with the southbound Mangold as she was turning east onto Northeast Cache Road, according to the affidavit. The explosion from the impact started a fire on both sides of the roadway, according to the witnesses.
Investigators discovered Mulvaney’s car was traveling 108 mph at the time of impact, the affidavit states.
A $250,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Mulvaney’s arrest.
