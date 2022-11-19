A speeding Toyota Camry carried a Texas man into a ditch and, later, jail for a large amount of marijuana products investigators believe were heading south of the Red River for distribution.

Johnathan Tyler Melanson, 24, of Wichita Falls, Texas, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court for felony charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and endangering others while eluding police, as well as misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance and failure to pay taxes, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.