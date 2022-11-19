A speeding Toyota Camry carried a Texas man into a ditch and, later, jail for a large amount of marijuana products investigators believe were heading south of the Red River for distribution.
Johnathan Tyler Melanson, 24, of Wichita Falls, Texas, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court for felony charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and endangering others while eluding police, as well as misdemeanor counts of cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance and failure to pay taxes, records indicate.
Melanson was arrested following a pursuit that began shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday when Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Nathan Mackey stated he clocked the Camry traveling westbound on Oklahoma 7 cruising at 130 mph, the probable cause affidavit states. It was learned Sterling police had been pursuing him earlier for speeding.
With the trooper in pursuit, Melanson reached speeds of 145 mph as it approached and weaved in and out of traffic, the affidavit states. After blowing through a red light at Southeast 45th Street, he continued until turning south onto Southeast Flower Mound Road.
The Camry continued before attempting to turn onto Coombs Road, “but due to his brakes being overheated, it shot through the intersection,” Mackey stated. The car pulled into a drive 100 yards south of the intersection, through the yard and back onto Coombs Road at a speed over 100 mph, according to the affidavit.
Mackey stated he lost sight of the Camry until seeing the car in the ditch near East Cache Creek Bridge. Melanson took off running until finally being taken into custody at gunpoint, the affidavit states.
The trooper smelled a strong odor of marijuana in the Toyota. His suspicions were confirmed after finding a bag of marijuana in the floorboard and, in a backpack, were 107 individual 1-gram containers of THC wax, THS vape cartridges, a grinder, three small bags of cocaine and containers with more wax as well as a glass bong, the affidavit states.
Melanson has an outstanding warrant from Childress County, Texas, for possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, according to the affidavit. It is extradictable.
Mackey stated there was an expired tag and no insurance for the car.
Held on $50,000 bond, Melanson is set to return to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 27, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference.