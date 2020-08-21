A man investigators called a self-admitted gang member is in jail on $5,000 bond after being accused of leading police on a drunken car chase and dumping a gun and drugs ready for distribution.
Ziakorey Demon Barner, a.k.a. Foe Day, 25, of Oklahoma City, made his initial appearance Wednesday via videoconference in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, eluding police, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license and failure to maintain insurance or security, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by a fine between $25,000 to $250,000 and the weapons charge, up to 10 years in prison.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper John Toombs attempted to stop a vehicle about 3 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 44 just north of Elgin. As the vehicle slowed to a stop, Toombs said a red bag flew out of the vehicle window and landed on the shoulder. While approaching, the trooper also saw the driver throw a pistol out of his window before taking off at a high speed, the affidavit states.
Toombs called in the dump and an Elgin police officer recovered the bag. Inside, multiple clear bags of white powdery substance later determined to be methamphetamine and digital scales were reported recovered.
The trooper took off after the vehicle and ended up driving through a large cloud of smoke coming from the fleeing vehicle. Toombs said that for the majority of the pursuit, the lead vehicle was driving between 110-120 mph and driving “all over the roadway” while weaving around vehicles, the affidavit states. The trooper said when they were in parallel lanes, the fleeing vehicle veered in front of his vehicle and down the center of the roadway before exiting eastbound on U.S. 62 before going off the shoulder and to the right down into an embankment.
The driver fled and ran eastbound before eventually giving up and being taken into custody. The driver told Toombs his arm was broken and “he didn’t mean any harm, he was just drunk and left the bar,” according to the affidavit. It was learned his license was revoked. A search of the vehicle turned up small amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Barner was transported to Grady County Memorial Hospital in Chickasha where he declined to take the state’s blood alcohol test. After being treated for a dislocated shoulder, Barner was released for booking into the Tillman County Jail due to the Comanche County Detention Center’s closure to new inmates due to COVID-19, the affidavit states.
Investigators said Barner confessed to having a gun but said “he hadn’t had any dope,” the affidavit states. He told Toombs he had the gun because he was a “gang banger” with the 456 Piru branch of the Bloods and that he had to protect his life.
The affidavit doesn’t identify how much meth was recovered but the charges stem from allegations of having over 20 grams of the drug.
Barner has a prior conviction from Comanche County from 2015 for possession of controlled substance, and two from McClain County from January 2020 for possession of controlled substance and convicted felons prohibited to carry firearms, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Barner, who is being held on $5,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.