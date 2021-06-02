A man with a prior history of running from the law is jailed on $75,000 bond is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through Lawton neighborhoods that ended with a crash into a fence.
Once police searched the vehicle, they said they discovered counterfeit oxycodone tables containing Fentanyl.
Montel Davonta Parker, 25, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police and for trafficking in illegal drugs, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Detectives from the Lawton Police Special Operations Unit were conducting surveillance on Parker May 10 due to him having several outstanding warrants, according to the probable cause affidavit. After he got into a maroon Honda Civic, police attempted a traffic stop. Instead, the chase was on.
The Honda accelerated away and went through the 4000 block of Northwest Ozmun at a high rate of speed, according to police. Speeds reached 70 mph before Parker crashed through the front yard of 1514 NW 43rd and into the fence.
Parker was seen running from the car, jumping the fence into the backyard and police followed on foot. According to the affidavit, he was able to escape.
Police recovered plastic baggy containing three blue tablets, along with another 13 tablets scattered in the grass near the baggy. The pills were identified as counterfeit trademarked oxycodone tables containing Fentanyl, the affidavit states. Counterfeit drugs containing Fentanyl, a strong synthetic opioid, have been known to cause overdose in unsuspecting users.
It’s not the first time Parker’s been accused of endangering the public while running from the law.
Parker has a June 2017 felony conviction in Comanche County for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police and received a five-year suspended sentence, records indicate.
Parker, who is held on $75,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 for his preliminary hearing conference.