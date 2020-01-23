“Find a job doing what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life,” the famous expression goes.
On Jan. 14, local high school sophomores descended upon Great Plains Technology Center to find out what they love to do. From Jan. 14-16, approximately 1,500 students will visit the technology center, according to Joelle Jolly, Student Services Director, and half or more of those students will apply.
Jolly said that there are over 20 career options available at the center and students will have “the opportunity to tour 2 of our programs. Students get to meet instructors and see the curriculum.”
According to Jolly, students participate in hands-on training during their visit. In the nursing demonstration, they test their blood type. Those interested in biomedical science get to touch eyeballs and other organs. Prospective welding students actually weld. The would-be criminal justice students fingerprint and handcuff.
Brian Cauthon, culinary instructor, told the students, “We stress teamwork. You’ll do that with whatever you do.”
The culinary students learned how to cut strawberries to make fruit flowers. They also used various techniques to put icing on desserts.
Lori Grant, culinary instructor, talked about the students’ cooking lessons. She called their kitchen a “scratch kitchen, where they learn to cook most everything from scratch.”
In the 3-D animation demonstration, instructor Jeremy Wright said that in order to build a game, someone has to model each individual item. Wright told the students that topics such as motion caption programming are “real hands on” at the center.
Wright demonstrated motion capture technology with the help of a current student, Jacob Doughty. “Teamwork and communication” are important within the 3-D Animation class, Doughty said. “It’s nice to share ideas and develop and see where the idea goes.”
Facial tracking and the recent addition of facial recognition using Live Face were part of the motion capture demonstration. Doughty was in a Rokoko motion capture suit. As Doughty moved, his motions were replicated on a computer screen. Wright added a character overlay and the character mimicked Doughty’s movements and facial expressions.
After students apply to the center, a representative from Great Plains Technology Center goes to the student’s school and interviews each student, according to Jolly. The students take an interest inventory and “make sure it (their chosen course of study) is the right fit.”
The students who are accepted into the program sign a commitment letter, receive a ball cap, a copy of their letter, and participate in a celebration.
“Tuition and books are free to high school students,” Jolly said. We even pay for certification exams. It’s all about certification and being career ready. We want you to have a job whenever you leave here.”
To undecided students, Jolly said, “If you’re not sure, come and see what we do. Look at the success of people who have been here.”
For more information, contact Great Plains Technology Center at 580-355-6371.