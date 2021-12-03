Several high school students became angels on Thursday morning.
That’s when students from Lawton’s three high schools descended on Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan, to make Christmas merry and bright for children less fortunate than themselves.
The students, about 30 in all, had one mission: Get toys and clothes for the kids whose cards hang from the Salvation Army Angel Tree.
Students and teachers from the schools gathered at the entrance on the north side of the store. They were split into six groups, and each group was given a card featuring a child’s name, and a few of the gifts they hoped to get for Christmas.
Amber Mayfield, activities director at Eisenhower High School, said that the event started at Eisenhower, and has grown into a district-wide holiday event.
“This is something Eisenhower has done for several years,” Mayfield said. “When the other high schools found out about it, they decided to join in and give back as well.”
Each of the groups were given $200 to spend on shopping for their Angel Tree child. The shopping spree lasted until 11 a.m., and the students paid for the items, and left them with Salvation Army volunteers, to be delivered to the Salvation Army Shelter, 1306 SW E.
Alexis Underwood, an Eisenhower High School student, said she was excited to get to shop for kids who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get the things on their Christmas lists.
“These kids don’t always get what they want for Christmas, so it feels good to know we can help fulfill their Christmas wishes,” she said.
Students from MacArthur also were excited to be a part of the event. Tannon Meaders, a MacArthur student, talked about what shopping for the Angel Tree kid her group chose means to her.
“It feels good to know that she’ll wake up Christmas morning with something to be excited for,” Meaders said.
The gifts will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Boys and Girls Club, 1315 SW F.
The Salvation Army still needs volunteers for the holiday season. Anyone interested in ringing bells outside department stores can join at www.registertoring.com.
Donations may be made directly to the Salvation Army Shelter. Financial donations are preferred, but food donations also are encouraged.
For more information, contact the Lawton Salvation Army at 355-1802.