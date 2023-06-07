Treadwell Tower is part of the first week during basic training for every soldier at Fort Sill. And, to no surprise, it is one of the major events during the one-week Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) this week.

About 120 students from ninth to 12th grade from 12 different high schools from Tulsa, Lawton, Oklahoma City, Wichita Falls, Texas and Lubbock, Texas, take part in the JCLC. Trainers from the 5th Brigade, supported by drill sergeants from the 434th Field Artillery Brigade, among others, help facilitate the training.

