“You never know where life takes you. I tell that to the kids all the time,” says Elizabeth Ann Nalley.
The internationally known professor at Cameron University knows what she’s talking about. Growing up in the 1940s and ‘50s on a farm, trying to make career in sciences as a female wasn’t easy, but eventually she ended up as the first full time female professor at Cameron, where she has been for 53 years.
Now, she passes on her knowledge to students, among others during the Nano Explorers Science Academy this month, trying to be an inspiration for the high school students who are coming from all across Oklahoma, some of them as far as five hours away.
The 10-day STEM academy, which started in 2010, is designed to introduce students to the concepts of nanotechnology with hands-on activities in chemistry and physics. Students learn, among many others, about the process of making lye soap, how DNA is used to solve crimes through forensic science and about the physics of an amusement park.
“It’s a really cool experience,” said Azrierla Fitzgerald, 15, from Muldrow, an almost four-hour drive from Lawton. “It helps me learn new things and gain social skills.”
“Our job is to open doors for students,” Lu Hale, teacher at a local high school, said about his motivation to help with the summer academy. “And every once in a while, you get a student who looks at something with true wonder and desire. That’s priceless.”
Micah Emerson, 14, Lawton, thinks about going into science.
“It’s been really fun. The people are nice, and the experiments are very hands-on.”
“I love this camp. It’s been very fun and engaging,” said Delainey Lluberes, 16, Tulsa. “I am into math and science, so this and another academy is a great way to find out what exactly I want to do.”
Kyle Moore, chair of the Chemistry, Physics & Engineering Department at Cameron, emphasized that the academy is not just for Lawton area students, but students from the entire state of Oklahoma.
“We want to energize students for STEM and motivate them to pursue a career in this field,” Moore said. “Dr. Nalley and I are both chemists, but we want to promote the entire STEM field as much as possible.”
The career opportunities these days are endless. Nalley encourages her students to reach higher.
“You have no limits to what you can do,” she said.