Gwyneth Sanchez, 17, recent graduate from Eisenhower High School, was the winner of this year’s grand prize at the Law Day Art & Writing contest for Oklahoma students. She was honored by the Oklahoma Bar Association and Comanche County Bar Association on Wednesday at the Prairie Building, 920 SW Sheridan Rd.
The theme was “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.” Sanchez’s intention was to show a lot of different people in her drawing.
“I have always been exposed to a lot of different backgrounds. I didn’t really know how big of a problem racism is,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez, who has been drawing since she was in 6th grade, plans on furthering her graphic design and photography skills, but eventually, she wants to get a license in creative dog grooming. The $500 that came along with the grand prize will be spent on a new VR headset, she said.