Prospective jurors return to the Comanche County Courthouse Monday morning as the second week of the felony jury trial docket gets underway.
The courthouse, 315 SW 5th, will be host to four scheduled high-profile trials. There may still be guilty pleas entered halting any scheduled trials before they begin.
The trial of Justin Lee Brock, 33, of Cache, is slated to begin jury selection Monday morning in the court of Caddo/Grady County District Judge Kory Kirkland for felony counts of lewd acts to a child under 12 and possession of child pornography, records indicate.
Brock was charged in March 2021; he has been free on $50,000 bond since August 2021, according to court records.
Investigators began looking into Brock for the lewd acts allegation after a 4-year-old girl was treated at the Lawton Community Health Clinic in Lawton for sexually transmitted disease in October 2020, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The child pornography charge came on the heels of Brock’s March 1, 2021, arrest for driving under suspension where his phone was confiscated. Investigators said a warrant for a forensic examination of the phone turned up 23 child exploitation photos, the affidavit states.
Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is prosecuting the case and Brock is being defended by Taylor Stein.
Kirkland, who is assisting the Comanche County District Court due to two open judge posts, will also oversee a midweek manslaughter trial in former District Judge Irma Newburn’s vacant court.
Jonathan Andrew Gillespie, 23, of Lawton, will be tried for a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, court records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than four years in prison.
Gillespie is accused of reckless conduct with his handgun that caused the death of Cody Ray Newman, 22, the night of March 31, 2020, according to the charge. Newman’s death was the city’s eighth homicide of 2020.
Police arrived to Gillespie’s home in the 1800 block of Northwest Lake Avenue for a shooting call and found Newman dead from a gunshot wound to the head while inside the home, the probable cause affidavit states.
A witness told police Gillespie was seen standing up and “twirling like a cowboy” a black 9mm handgun before pointing the gun at Newman, who was on the floor working out.
Reckless conduct with the firearm is being blamed for the gun’s accidental firing.
Gillespie has been free on $25,000 bond since his initial appearance.
Cabelka is prosecuting the case and Evan Watson will serve as defense counsel.
On Wednesday, the trial of Justin Carpenter, 29, for allegations of child abuse and enabling child abuse will get underway. He faces up to life in prison for either count if found guilty.
A woman, Jassmin J. White, of Lawton, is also charged with the same counts related to the case and is slated to begin trial Oct. 3, records indicate.
Carpenter is accused of abusing White’s then 3- and 2-year-old boys.
The investigation into the couple began in June 2020 when the Oklahoma Department of Human Services received a referral that Carpenter, was beating her two children. A DHS investigator investigated and reported seeing signs of physical abuse to the toddlers, according to the warrant affidavits.
The 3-year-old had bloody buttocks “denuded of skin” and the younger child had abrasions to the buttocks that were in various stages of healing, the affidavit states. The two children were taken to OU Children’s Medical Center in Oklahoma City for further evaluation and were “considered consistent with inflicted trauma.”
An OKDHS Child Welfare Nurse examined the 3-year-old boy’s body on June 16 and reported finding multiple marks and scars in varying stages of healing.
Carpenter has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from March 2014 for second-degree arson, records indicate.
A man with three prior felony convictions will begin trial Wednesday in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom on Wednesday for an allegation he beat his disabled neighbor with a crutch and robbed her.
Raymond Eugene Reece, 66, of Lawton, is facing a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. Due to his prior felony convictions, he faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
Reece is accused coming over to a disabled woman’s house in March 2021 and, after being invited inside, sitting down together to watch television. The woman is disabled and requires a scooter chair to get around. She told police he stood up and hit her with his fists and a crutch before taking her phone and $37 from her purse and leaving, the probable cause affidavit states.
Left alone in her home, the woman was able to get to her scooter chair and fled to a grocery store, where a person who saw her called 911. She was taken to the hospital and had several cuts to the top of her head, according to the affidavit.
Reece has prior felony convictions: Oklahoma County, March 1990, first-degree robbery; and Comanche County: January 2005, eluding police; and January 2009, robbery with a weapon, records indicate.
Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith is prosecuting the case and Taylor Stein is serving as defense counsel.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.