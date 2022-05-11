Already sentenced to serve the rest of his life behind bars, a former Lawton Correctional Facility inmate is accused of shanking another inmate during a September 2021 incident.
An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for Keighton Budder, 29, for charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for possession of contraband by an inmate, records indicate. The assault is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and the weapons count is punishable by between five and 20 years in prison.
The charges follow an Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) investigation into the Sept. 1, 2021, incident involving five stabbing victims at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound.
On prison security video, two inmates are seen fighting with Budder seated at a nearby table, Investigator Robert Foust stated. Budder was seen leaving the table with a sharpened instrument in his hand before striking another inmate in the upper left shoulder area, the warrant affidavit states. He was then seen circling back to the first two fighting inmates.
Budder was then seen on video punching one of the men with both hands in his sides; he still had the weapon visible in his hand, according to the affidavit. He was then seen putting the weapon in a rubber boot. It was later recovered.
The first inmate injured was treated for a cut to his back. The second wounded inmate was treated for multiple cuts to his torso and a collapsed lung, the affidavit states.
Budder has been serving life sentence without parole for a May 2010 conviction in Delaware County for first-degree rape, according to ODOC records. He was originally sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms in prison for two counts of rape and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as another 20 years for forcible sodomy.
Under Oklahoma law, Budder would have had to serve nearly 132 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole, according to caselaw.findlaw.com.
Sixteen at the time he was charged, Budder was found guilty of stabbing a girl around 20 times and also of raping her after she gave him a ride home from a party.
Convicted as a youth, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Budder’s case in 2017 after his life sentence was thrown out by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. The appeal was due to a Supreme Court ruling banning life without parole sentences for juvenile non-homicide offenders.
Budder was then re-sentenced to serve life in prison without parole sentence.