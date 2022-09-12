Police said they found a man accused of strangling and beating his girlfriend hiding in a hole in the wall of a house.
Now he’s in jail on $75,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the woman.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Police said they found a man accused of strangling and beating his girlfriend hiding in a hole in the wall of a house.
Now he’s in jail on $75,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the woman.
Khiry Latrass Scott, 32, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of domestic abuse – assault and battery, second and subsequent, records indicate. He has a May 2020 conviction in Stephens County for domestic abuse – assault and battery in the presence of a. minor.
Lawton police were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 2500 block of Southwest I Avenue on the report of a domestic incident. The woman, who was outside the home, said Scott had strangled and beat her, causing multiple injuries, the probable cause affidavit states. She said he was inside with his roommate.
Officers knocked but no one answered the door. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment to her injuries.
The next day, Officer Nicholas Flores and Officer Hunter Phillips returned to the home. After seeing the roommate come outside and sit on the porch, police approached and asked to go inside. Flores said they hit paydirt when going inside, according to the affidavit.
“Scott attempted to hide from police inside a hole in the wall but was placed in custody,” Flores stated.
Held on $75,000 bond, Scott returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 6 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.