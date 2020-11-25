OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will bring free COVID-19 testing to Oklahoma between Saturday and Dec. 19.
Surge testing efforts will temporarily increase federal support in communities experiencing a major uptick in cases and hospitalizations.
“We want to thank HHS for its continued support in protecting the health and safety of all Oklahomans,” Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye, M.D. said. “Across the country, we are experiencing aggressive, rapid, and expanding community spread of COVID-19, including here in Oklahoma. We must do everything we can to flatten the curve, to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies. Focused testing is key to interrupting the current surge, including the identification of asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals.”
Testing at the surge locations is free to the public and available to individuals age 5 and older. Individuals under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.
Testing locations are drive-thru and by appointment only. Testers will use the nasal self-swab testing methodology. Pre-register at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. On-site registration will also be accommodated. An identification card is not required to get tested. Test results will be received via email notification within 3-5 days.