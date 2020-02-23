Oklahoma 4-Hers who want to experience a piece of American history are eligible to apply to become a delegate for the Citizenship Washington Focus Presidential Inauguration trip.
Delegates will spend four days in Washington, D.C., attending workshops, informative sessions and, of course, the inauguration of the next president of the United States.
Cathleen Taylor, state leadership and civic engagement specialist with the State 4-H Office at Oklahoma State University, said eight 4-H’ers from across the state will be selected to participate in this historic event.
“The National 4-H Center offered CWF-PI for the first time for the 2017 inauguration. It was such a success, it’s being made available once again,” Taylor said. “It truly is a wonderful opportunity for our delegates to be part of history. Even though those who take part likely won’t even be old enough to vote, it’ll be a very educational experience and they’ll learn a lot.”
Delegates will explore the history of the presidency, the election process and the role of the media, as well as discover the intricacies of the executive branch and careers in politics.
“Citizenship plays a large role in all of 4-H programming and this trip provides an opportunity for delegates to practice their role in citizenship through service, civic education and engagement.
Club members who want to apply are required to write a 300- to 500-word essay titled “Why is it important to take part in the Democratic process.”
Application materials are due digitally by April 15 to cathleen.taylor@okstate.edu. All application information can be found at https://okla.st/2SF5nHm. Applicants must be 16 years old by Jan. 1, 2021, and have an active status in 4-HOnline, as well as be an active member at the time of the trip. In addition, applicants must still be in high school at the time of the trip.
Taylor said eight club members and two adult chaperones will be selected to attend CWF-PI and will be notified by May 15. The trip will take place Jan. 17-21, 2021.
Hadley Griffith, who served as a delegate to the inaugural CWF-PI in 2017, said this was one of her most amazing 4-H experiences.
“Getting to attend the presidential inauguration was just one of the amazing opportunities 4-H has given me,” said Griffith, who currently is a student at OSU. “It was so humbling and empowering to actually get to see the peaceful transition of power. This trip truly connected the dots for me to what 4-H and citizenship means. 4-H prepares us to be the leaders we see and gives us the skills to ensure we can accomplish those goals and high aspirations we set for ourselves.”
In addition to the educational and hands-on learning opportunities, delegates will visit memorials, historical sites and museums, as well as have an opportunity to hear motivational speakers. Following the inauguration day events, delegates will celebrate the evening on an Inaugural Ball dinner cruise.
“The 4-H program has long been known for providing club members with excellent hands-on, experiential learning opportunities, and CWF-PI is no different,” Taylor said. “I encourage club members from across the state to apply for this great opportunity to learn more about our national government, but to create more lifelong memories, as well.”
For more information about CWF-PI, contact Taylor at cathleen.taylor @okstate.edu, or via telephone at 405-744-8888.