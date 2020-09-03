A police execution of a search warrant yielded heroin and landed a 36-year-old Lawton man in jail on $20,000 bond.
Daniel Charles Edmonds made his initial appearance via videoconference Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The distribution charge is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Edmonds was picked up Tuesday after the Lawton Police Special Operations Unit served a search warrant shortly before 1 p.m.
According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators found a safe containing two scales, a silver tin and a small baggie with 1.4 gram of methamphetamine inside Edmonds’ bedroom. Inside the tin, detectives found a clear plastic baggie containing 3.6 grams of heroin, a tin foil bundle of heroin weighing about 1.3 gram.
Edmonds, who is being held on $20,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 9 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.