In a weekend celebrating the nation’s independence from Britain’s tyranny, it’s only fitting things cap off for a salute to heroes.
That’s why the Heroes of America Fireworks Show is returning Monday for a July 4th extravaganza featuring something for everyone, said Lynn Ray, general manager of the Apache Casino Hotel, 2323 E. Gore.
“It’s a great day of celebration to be an American,” he said. “The 4th of July, what a great and special day to salute all our military, first responders and frontline workers in all walks of life, past, present and future.”
The family-friendly festival will begin at 11 a.m. in the back parking lot of the hotel. Ray said there’s plenty of free parking and free admission.
The band Crosswind will kick off the music festivities. The Waylon Holley Band will follow.
There will be food trucks and a beer tent for the adults and hungry families. You must be 21 to purchase and consume beer.
There will be a whole bunch of kids’ amusements like bounce houses available for free. There also will be rides available to the kids, but you’ll have to purchase a wristband to ride, Ray said.
Festival-goers will be looking to the skies at 6:15 p.m. Although too early for fireworks, a flyover of some warbirds might build some excitement. Ray said four F-16 jets from the 138th Fighter Squadron will approach from the south and conduct a northbound flyover.
Of course, it’s always the big finale that offers the ultimate close of festivities. Ray said “the most spectacular fireworks show in Southwest Oklahoma” begins at 10 p.m.
“Fireworks are choreographed to music and the explosive finale is a sight to behold,” he said.
Pets are not allowed on festival grounds. Neither are personal fireworks, weapons, outside food or beverages.
All events are weather-permitting, Ray said.