DUNCAN — The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is opening its doors to members fo the military and military veterans this summer as part of its inclusion in the Blue Star Museums initiative.
The center will offer free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families all summer. The program, which began on May 21, will run through Sept. 5.
While not a part of the Blue Star Museum initiative, the center has chosen to offer free admission to veterans during this time as well.
The center offers a wealth of educational opportunities for visitors including an Experience Theater, which gives guests the opportunity to “see, hear, smell and feel” what life on the trail was like. The center also features an animatronic performance in its Campfire Theater and a hands-on interactive area for children. The center’s Garris Gallery of the American West features an art collection and offers rotating features through the year.
“We are honored to be a part of Blue Star Museums and to be able to give back to military personnel,” Leah Mulkey, the center’s assistant executive director, said. “We’ve been a Blue Star Museum since 2011, and we value the opportunity to provide memorable experiences for the military families who visit us each summer.”
The free admission program is available for those serving in the United States military — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard — as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps and NOAA Commissioned Corps.
Qualified members must show a common access card, dependent ID or a military ID card for free entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and participating museums across America. For a list of participating museums, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
For more information, call 252-6692 or email bailey@onthechisholmtrail.com