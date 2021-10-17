DUNCAN — The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is looking for artists to participate in the second annual Reining in the Arts from 1–5 p.m. Nov. 6.
The event is open to artists of all kinds from singer and dancers to poets and theatre troupes. There will be three outdoor performance areas setup with simultaneous performances happening every 30 minutes.
Inside, artists will display their works in mediums such as paint, wood, photography and sculpture. Artists may sell their work with a 5 percent fee for any transaction that is run through the center’s registers. Any artists who can take cash, checks or cards at their booth will not be charged a transaction fee.
Any artists that would like to sign up to perform or display their work can call the center at 580-252-6692 or send an email to bailey@onthechisholmtrail.com. Deadline is Oct. 31 or whenever the limited time slots fill up.