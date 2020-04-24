We realize these are confusing times for everyone and that things seem to be changing faster than we can keep up.
Our goal is not to add to the confusion, but to explain some changes happening to your newspaper.
Our readers have been very understanding of our need to reduce the number of days we print The Lawton Constitution. Today’s paper is a combination of our usual Friday paper with added features from Saturday.
Although you will not receive a printed edition of The Constitution on Saturday, you will not miss the features you love the most.
Several readers have inquired about the fate of certain features, so we will try to answer those questions. Following is a list of where your favorite features are being moved.
The Walt Williams column that runs on the editorial page will move from Monday to Tuesday.
Monday’s Dear Abby, horoscope, bridge, Jumble and Sheffer crossword puzzle will run on Tuesday.
The Health page will move from Monday to Tuesday.
Gary Reddin’s Wannabe Wired column will run on The Beat on Wednesday.
Pages will be added to Friday’s paper to accommodate several features from Saturday’s paper.
Saturday’s Dear Abby, horoscope, bridge and Jumble, Sheffer crossword puzzle and New York Times crossword puzzle will run on Friday.
Saturday’s Devotion pages will run on Friday, along with church news.
The Victor Davis Hanson column that ran on Saturday had to be dropped.
On Sunday, we will publish Monday’s New York Times crossword puzzle. The stock market report from Saturday, including the Apache livestock and rig count, will be published on Sunday.
Josh Rouse’s review column will move from Saturday to Sunday.
Yes, it may be a little confusing right now, and we may make a misstep or two, but we want to thank our loyal readers for supporting us through these changing times, and we hope this “roadmap” of where and when you can find your favorite features will make things simpler.
Although items may be moved around a bit, rest assured that our commitment to bring you the best news report in Southwest Oklahoma remains the same as it has for the past century.