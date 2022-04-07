On Saturday, the Easter Bunny is getting an air lift into Elmer Thomas Park.
A helicopter, sponsored by a new church in Lawton known simply as “the church,” will drop 10,000 eggs stuffed with candy into the park for waiting kids to scoop into their baskets.
The egg drop is a way for the church to give back to the Lawton community, according to Pastor Eli Garcia.
Garcia, who served on the Lawton Police Department for 10 years before leaving the force to lead the church, wants the focus of his ministry to be on providing a sense of caring and support for the Lawton community.
“We really just want to be able to give back to the city,” Garcia said. “My wife, Sheridan Garcia, and I are both from the Lawton area. So, as we were leading and forming the church, we wanted people to know that we are here to serve the community.”
Garcia and a small team of volunteers spent hours hand-stuffing the eggs that will be dropped on Saturday.
“We stuffed around 6,000 the first day over about nine hours,” Jasmin Walker, one of the volunteers said.
The volunteers keep themselves entertained though.
“We have a lot of fun together,” Walker said. “We laugh a lot.”
The church, 101 E. Gore, has only been in operation for a few months, but Garcia said the egg drop has been generating a lot of word of mouth for his burgeoning ministry.
“I think the message that we want to get across is just about giving and caring for the people around us. We want the community to know that the biggest way we can be like Jesus is to give back to our community,” Garcia said.
In addition to the egg drop, there will be vendors and food trucks on hand, and the church will have drawings for everything from Air Pods and bicycles to a grill. Registration for the drawings begins at 10:30 a.m. and the egg drop kicks off at 11 a.m.
For more information, visit thechurchlawton.com.