CACHE — A Snyder man is in an Oklahoma City hospital in serious condition after his car was struck by another while he was standing beside it in heavy rain on U.S. 62 Tuesday morning.
Tilmon E. Aiken was first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in serious condition with leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Aiken was standing next to the driver’s side door of his Kia Sorento that was sitting stationary in the inside eastbound lane and facing north atop a bridge. He’d just been in a non-injury, single-vehicle collision shortly before 6 a.m. A Hyundai Elantra driven by Rodney K. Neugebauer traveling eastbound in the outside lane struck the Kia, Trooper Dalas Anderson reported. The impact caused the Kia to hit Aiken and send him flying about 53 feet from the car. The wreck took place less than a mile from the Cache city limits and Oklahoma 115.
Neugebauer, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.
The eastbound roadway was closed for just under three-and-a-half hours, according to the OHP.
Anderson said the wreck remains under investigation.