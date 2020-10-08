Hearts That Care Volunteer Health Clinic will host an open house from 4-8 p.m. today at their newly renovated facility at 1313 W. Gore.
The open house will kick-off with a ribbon cutting from the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
The open house will feature a silent and live auction, food, and information about the clinic’s services, said Daniel Joyce, D.O., the president and medical director of Hearts that Care.
“For 14 years we operated out of a very meager facility,” Joyce said, “then in May we were able to buy the building and do a complete renovation.”
The building was expanded from 1,200 to 5,000 square feet. Alongside its eight medical exam rooms and complete pharmacy, the clinic will be opening three dental suites at today’s open house.
“Through the generosity of our sponsors, we raised about $1.2 million,” Joyce said.
The clinics major sponsors include the McMahon Foundation, the McCasland Foundation, Delta Dental, the Terry K. Bell Charitable Trust and United Way. The renovations also were supported by individual donations.
The clinic will not be seeing clients today. However, the clinic is open to medical patients the first and third Thursday of every month. Patients can arrive at 4 p.m. to sign up, before appointments begin at 6 p.m. The clinic will begin screening for dental patients on Oct. 22. From then on, the dental clinic will be open on the second Thursday of every month.
“In order for patients to be seen on the dental side, they have to go through the medical side first,” Joyce said.
Currently, only individuals with zero medical insurance who can produce a photo ID and meet the federal guidelines for being at the 200 percent poverty level will be screened.
“We will be doing extraction at the start, but in time we will do comprehensive dentistry,” Joyce said.
Hearts that Care has partnered with the free dentistry clinic that was operating out of Calvary Baptist in Lawton. Calvary Baptist’s services will be integrated with the clinics, according to Joyce.
“We will be the only one in Southwest Oklahoma,” Joyce said.
In addition to the dental suites, the clinic is fundraising with the hopes of opening vision suites as well. Joyce said the hope is for the suites to offer diabetic eye exams and, eventually, glasses.
“One of the reasons we are holding this open house is to show our sponsors where their money is going, and to show the community we’re here,” Joyce said.