Hearts That Care Volunteer Health Clinic was recently awarded $50,000 from the Delta Dental Foundation’s Access to Care Grant.
This grant will be used by the clinic to expand their low-income services to include dental health at its new facility.
“(Dental) is so crucial,” said Hearts That Care Board President and Medical Director Dr. Daniel Joyce. “Healthcare is just one part of overall health.”
The new facility was purchased through grants from the McMahon Foundation totaling $817,000, which allowed Joyce to remodel the new facility and and take it from 1,200 square feet to 5,000 square feet. The clinic includes eight medical exam rooms and a fully stocked pharmacy with a vision room and dental suites opening over the next few months.
“We always did well over (at old clinic), but it was just so small,” Joyce said. “Now, I actually have exam rooms, 10x10 real rooms, we have doors, no more shower curtains.”
The dental suites are $60,000 short of funds needed to finish purchasing equipment, said Dr. Todd Bridges. Donations are always accepted and can be made in person or on the website https://heartsthatcarelawton.org/.
The clinic, 1313 W. Gore, treats patients who have no insurance and are at the 200 percent poverty level according to federal guidelines. The clinic is open to patients the first and third Thursday of every month. Patients can arrive at 4 p.m. to sign up, before appointments begin at 6 p.m. Patients will be expected to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. For those who do not have access to masks, the clinic is able to provide them, said Joyce.
Services and prescriptions at the clinic are free to those who qualify and are made possible through grants from United Way and community donations. All doctors and staff volunteer their time to the clinic, but the clinic is always in need of volunteers such as doctors, nurses, housekeeping and even marketing and web design, said Joyce.
Hearts That Care has been serving Southwest Oklahoma since 2000.