CARNEGIE — The Kiowa Tribal chairman filed briefings Tuesday to support a preliminary injunction halting an impeachment hearing.
The materials were filed in the Bureau of Indian Affairs Court of Indian Offenses (CFR Court) as a result of Chairman Matthew Komalty’s request for a temporary restraining order to keep the Legislature from proceeding with its impeachment efforts. The preliminary injunctions halted last Thursday’s impeachment hearing during the Legislature’s deliberations.
The judge will rule on the temporary restraining order via Zoom at 10 a.m. today.
Komalty cited abuses of constitutional provisions regarding appropriate and fairness to conduct the hearing in his filing.
The impeachment follows the June 22 vote by the Legislative Branch to impeach Komalty. The five charges against Chairman Komalty center on allegations of failure to follow the Kiowa Tribe Constitution of 2017. The charges were developed and issued to Komalty the next day.
Komalty claims the notification of the impeachment hearing scheduled for July 23 did not include any guidance on how the hearing would be conducted. A continuance was made by the Legislative Branch to change the date to July 30. The impeachment hearing agenda was provided the day before the hearing with “minimal details,” according to Komalty.
Claiming a lack of due process, Komalty said the constitution has given the Legislature “great power over these types of proceedings. The Legislature essentially sits as judge, jury, and executioner.”
The Legislature had until close of business Tuesday to also file materials.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
