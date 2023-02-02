Slated to begin trial Jan. 23 in District Judge Grant Sheperd’s courtroom, the case of Blas Medrano-Ceniceros is awaiting a status review after he didn’t show up to court.

Medrano-Ceniceros, 77, of Geronimo, is accused of first-degree manslaughter for killing a pedestrian in October 2018 while, investigators said, he was driving impaired on alcohol and opiates and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

