Slated to begin trial Jan. 23 in District Judge Grant Sheperd’s courtroom, the case of Blas Medrano-Ceniceros is awaiting a status review after he didn’t show up to court.
Medrano-Ceniceros, 77, of Geronimo, is accused of first-degree manslaughter for killing a pedestrian in October 2018 while, investigators said, he was driving impaired on alcohol and opiates and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.
On the morning juror selection was to begin, the defense counsel for Medrano-Ceniceros, Austin Rabon, informed the Comanche County District Attorney’s office of his client’s possible death in Arkansas. However, the death has not been confirmed.
The charges stem from a wreck at the intersection of Southwest 9th Street and Lee Boulevard on Oct. 29, 2018. Police found a pedestrian, Dewayne Lewis, dead. Tests showed Medranos-Ceniceros had alcohol and opiates in his system at the time of the incident.
After being held on $100,000 bond since his initial court appearance in August 2019, Medrano-Ceniceros was released in July 2020 on a lowered bond of $30,000 with the order he drive no vehicles, records indicate.
Sheperd ordered a review hearing of the case for 9 a.m. Feb. 16.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.