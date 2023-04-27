After being denied a recusal by a Comanche County judge, a hearing is scheduled to determine who will oversee the preliminary hearing of two former Lawton police officers charged with a 2021 shooting death.

A request for rehearing of a motion to disqualify Special District Judge Christine Galbraith was filed Wednesday by Gary James, of Oklahoma City, who is representing Nathan Michael Ronan and Robert Leslie Hinkle. The former officers are charged with felony first-degree manslaughter for the Dec. 5, 2021, shooting death of Quadry Sanders, 29, during an incident at 1806 NW Lincoln.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

