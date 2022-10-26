DUNCAN — A 35-year-old dental care worker accused of using her professional role in an attempt to entice a young autistic teen into a sexual relationship waived her preliminary hearing last week.
Kimberly Laura Smith, of Duncan, was charged April 27 in Stephens County District Court with a felony count of lewd proposals to a child under 16, records indicate.
Represented by Coventon, Quillian Phillips Law Firm of Oklahoma City, Smith waived her preliminary hearing on Oct. 18. On Tuesday a request for discovery and brief in support was filed in court.
Smith, a wife and mother, is accused of seducing the autistic teen boy while he was receiving dental care at the clinic where she was employed.
The boy’s mother reported discovering inappropriate messages between her son and Smith on April 18 to Duncan police. The messages were sent through Pinterest on the boy’s phone, the warrant affidavit states.
Smith was employed by a dental office when she met the boy at his appointment on Dec. 18, 2021. They connected through the online game Clash of Clans via his phone and they exchanged gamer information to play together, according to the affidavit. Their communications switched to direct messaging, text messaging, phone conversations and video chatting via FaceTime, according to investigators.
Six separate conversations between Smith and the boy were highly sexual in nature, the affidavit. In one conversation, the boy asked her to “come over if you can and let’s do it.”
When interviewed by police on April 20, Smith at first denied knowing the boy. She then acknowledged knowing him and admitted the allegations were true, the affidavit states.
The teen boy told investigators he and Smith had sexual conversations that included exposing themselves to one another, as well as engaging in sexual conversations, according to the affidavit. The boy said he and Smith met twice outside of her job, including once in Lawton. He told investigators they “made out” in her vehicle.
During a dental exam in March, Smith’s co-worker told investigators she’d walked up on Smith and boy as they were preparing to kiss in the office, the affidavit states.
Smith faces between three to 20 years in prison. Punishment includes being placed on the sex offender registry. Due to state statutes, 85 percent of the sentence must be served before consideration for parole.
Smith has been free on $100,000 bond since her initial court appearance with conditions she have no contact with the boy or use any intoxicants. She returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 for her formal arraignment, records indicate.