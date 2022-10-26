Cuffs

DUNCAN — A 35-year-old dental care worker accused of using her professional role in an attempt to entice a young autistic teen into a sexual relationship waived her preliminary hearing last week.

Kimberly Laura Smith, of Duncan, was charged April 27 in Stephens County District Court with a felony count of lewd proposals to a child under 16, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you