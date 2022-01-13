Wednesday afternoon in Comanche County Special District Judge Grant Sheperd’s courtroom offered a mixture of banality for a docket consisting of allegations of a horrible crime.
Initial court appearances scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. included the day’s misdemeanor docket for a case involving a city councilman accused of drunk driving and the first appearance for a man facing felony charges of killing his wife and infant son.
These hearings are usually cut and dried: charges are read into the court, the accused enters a plea of (most often) not guilty, bond is set and the next court date scheduled.
With the gallery filling up for those affiliated with the slated cases, small bursts of indecipherable words dusted the air.
“How many of these hushed conversations realize the horrific allegations that are to be in their midst,” I thought to myself.
Time passed with phone screens turned to Tik Tok videos or to games of solitaire. Snippets of increasing conversations continued to fill the soup while awaiting the beginning of this simple ceremony in the justice system.
City Councilman Jay Burk, there to face a misdemeanor allegation of driving under the influence, conversed casually with his legal counsel, Toni Himes Capra. Voices joined the growing haze from the audience.
Shortly after 2:20 p.m., Sheperd’s clerk came in to say the hearing would happen soon. A reduced courthouse staff was slowing the process. Hushed conversations resumed moments later.
“How many of these conversations fathom the allegations to be made against David Van Duyn?” I thought.
The closed-circuit feed used for felony hearings appeared on the courtroom’s television and three people held in the Comanche County Detention Center appeared seated in a row before the camera.
After District Attorney Kyle Cabelka’s arrival, Sheperd appeared and proceedings opened at 2:38 p.m. with Burk’s case.
Capra entered a not guilty plea and he was released on a $1,000 own recognizance bond. All in under two minutes.
Next, Sheperd called for Van Duyn. An unidentified detention officer said he refused to come to court:
“He doesn’t seem to be in his right mind.”
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said it wasn’t unexpected.
Accused of shooting his wife, Naoko and infant son to death on Jan. 4, he was to face four felony charges: two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unlawful removal of a body.
However, the gallery never knew the cause of what was to be discussed. They only learned that an inmate may need to be mentally evaluated.
Quietly, by 2:42 p.m., the paperwork was entered into the court record with a future arraignment to be scheduled in the future.