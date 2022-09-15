A Tuesday hearing for a Lawton doctor accused of sexual battery and indecent exposure allegations was postponed until December.
Witnesses, however, are scheduled to appear Friday in a hearing at the Oklahoma State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision.
Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam, 57, of Lawton, was scheduled to appear Tuesday for a preliminary hearing conference. He was charged in Comanche County District Court with felony counts of sexual battery and indecent exposure. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
By agreement, Sodam’s preliminary hearing conference was rescheduled to 3 p.m. Dec. 20 in Special District Judge Susan Zwaan’s court, records indicate.
Sodam is accused of exposing himself and sexually abusing a patient during a Jan. 14 examination at his office at Comanche Nephrology, 4417 W. Gore, Suite No. 1, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Sodam also is under investigation by the Oklahoma State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision for similar allegations from 2021. A hearing with over a dozen witnesses is scheduled by the Board for Friday in Oklahoma City.
The board entered a complaint on Feb. 7 for three separate allegations regarding Sodam’s conduct. One was for a similar allegation to the Comanche County complaint made by a patient on Oct. 26, 2021.
The second complaint was filed Nov. 5, 2021, by a contract provider of acute dialysis with Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Three employees resigned due to allegations Sodam “sexually, physically, and verbally harassed employees” while he “provided patient services” to the hospital.
The third complaint was made by a Memorial Hospital administrator regarding “complaints of sexual harassment,” the complaint states.
Sodam lost his privileges with Memorial Hospital when the third complaint was filed, according to hospital officials. He also is no longer affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center following the February complaint with the State Board of Licensure and Supervision.
Sodam remains recognized by the State Board as a doctor specializing in internal medicine and nephrology who has had admitting privileges at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Southwestern Medical Center and Duncan Regional Hospital.
On Tuesday, a civil case was filed in Comanche County District Court by Gary Richards against Sodam, Comanche Nephrology, Memorial Hospital, Dr. Ricardo Aguilar and several other individuals identified as John and Jane Does as well as John Doe companies, records indicate.
Civil relief of more than $10,000 are sought regarding unspecified medical negligence allegations.
Sodam has been free on $25,000 bail since his initial court appearance in the Comanche County felony case. He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.