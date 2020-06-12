As Caleb Davis stood and looked out the large windows of Associate District Judge Susan Zwaan’s courtroom Friday afternoon, it appeared his gaze was fixed west along Southwest C Avenue to the copper dome above the City Hall building where he once served as a councilman.
City Hall would be the destination behind the felony embezzling accusation that placed him in this particular courtroom on this particular day. The visit would be brief.
Davis is accused of embezzling $6,000 in contributions made to three other City Council candidates between May and December 2017.
Clay Hillis has been representing Davis in the case. Shortly before the scheduled preliminary hearing on Friday, he withdrew as counsel. He also is identified in court records as a potential witness in the case.
Moments before the hearing was scheduled to begin, David D. Smith, of Norman, made his entry as Davis’ lawyer.
Shortly before the hearing, when asked if he expected the case would move ahead, Davis answered “finally.”
After meeting in the judge's chambers, Smith entered the courtroom containing only Davis and told him the day’s hearing had again been moved back. Once they emerged from the courtroom, Davis said, “you knew more than I did.”
When asked about the situation with Hillis, Davis was advised by his lawyer not to answer.
The case is slated to return to Zwaan’s courtroom at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 for the rescheduled hearing.
The day’s hearing had originally been scheduled for April, but the COVID-19 shutdown delayed the case’s appearance.
Davis was originally charged with a misdemeanor count of embezzlement in April 2019 and the charge was upgraded to a felony count the following September.
According to the court affidavit, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was first requested by Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith to investigate the case in September 2018.
An OSBI agent interviewed Ashley and Preston Gates, of Lawton, in November 2018. They told of donating a $6,000 check to “Think Lawton,” which identifies Davis as the administrator and moderator.
The couple said they were at a political endorsement gathering May 5, 2017, at Lake Lawtonka. According to the affidavit, Preston Gates made a public declaration to fund Lawton City Council candidates Sean Fortebaugh, Ward 6; Onreka Johnson, Ward 7; and Randy Warren, Ward 8; with $6,000 to be divided evenly among them. A witness, Jody Maples, said that “Think Lawton” was founded by Davis and supported by Hillis.
An agent studied the Candidate Committee Contributions and Expenditures of the candidates and found no contributions and expenditures for “Think Lawton” went to Fortenbaugh and Johnson, the affidavit states.
Warren reported that on Aug. 19, 2017, “Think Lawton” contributed goods/services described as “palm cards” with a value of $900. His report on Nov. 2, 2017, showed that “Think Lawton” contributed goods/services described as “advertising” with a value of $500. Warren also reported that, as of Oct. 23, 2017, a general expenditure was made to “Think Lawton” for $800 for “consulting,” according to the affidavit.
Davis served as Ward 3 City Councilman from January 2017 until 2020. Linda Chapman unseated the incumbent Davis to win the Ward 3 City Council seat.