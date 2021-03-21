In early March last year, Dr. Julide Akman-Carmichael went on vacation overseas with family and friends. As a hospitalist at Southwestern Medical Center, she was looking forward to some time away and a little rest and relaxation.
The news of COVID-19’s spread into the United States hit the airwaves as Akman-Carmichael was preparing for the end of her vacation. Those moments of worry-free relaxation quickly faded into the past as she prepared to return to a changed world.
“You could already see the stringent things they were doing at the airports coming back, with temperature checks and masks,” Akman-Carmichael said last week. “When I returned to work, I dove right in to treating COVID patients.”
Thanks to keen foresight, the staff at Southwestern Medical Center were not caught unaware by the beginning of the pandemic. With COVID-19 spreading rapidly through other countries, it was only a matter of time before it hit the U.S., working under that assumption, the staff put a COVID-19 surge plan into place.
“We had a few weeks to prepare for the surge because we live in a rural community, we weren’t hit as hard immediately,” Akman-Carmichael said.
There were many variables to consider in those early days of the pandemic. There needed to be enough staff to accommodate the increase in patients, equipment had to be rationed, exposure risk had to be mitigated when placing patients, and then there were recommendations for discharge that had to be made.
Beyond a host of logistical considerations, there was the fact this was a new virus no one had ever contended with before.
“We had some idea, because this is a virus and we’ve dealt with viruses before, but the information was limited at first. As time went on, we began to feel more comfortable. But there was that uncertainty at first,” Akman-Carmichael said.
One of the ways she and the rest of the staff at Southwestern kept up with the latest information on COVID-19 as the year went on was by reaching out to other hospitals.
“Networking with our colleagues across the state and looking at the research that was coming out, what was effective and what wasn’t, that really made a big difference,” Akman-Carmichael said.
Those colleagues across the state also were facing their own challenges during the early days of the pandemic.
About 35 miles away in Duncan, Fernando Pizana, an LPN working for Duncan Regional Hospital, was in the middle of training to become a registered nurse when the pandemic began.
“I recall my first COVID patient, that was an uncertain time for us because we didn’t have much information. We were extra cautious with that first patient, not that we were careless later on, but we had a really good eye on that patient because this was all new to us,” Pizana said.
Since that first case, Pizana estimates he has helped care for more than 100 COVID-19 patients over the last year. For him, the biggest challenge was helping the patients through the isolation.
“They have to be in a special room with a negative pressure unit that’s quite loud and they can’t have any one-on-one visits,” Pizana said. “There’s that isolation and that fear of the unknown for them. Then there is the anxiety, for me, of how can I help this patient. We’ve become their surrogate family, from the kitchen personnel to the respiratory therapists.”
Respiratory therapists have been some of the hospital staff who have worked most closely with COVID-19 patients over the last year. Back at Southwestern Medical Center, Respiratory Therapist Rachel Estep can attest to this.
Unlike Pizana, Estep doesn’t have an estimate on the number of COVID-19 patients she has treated during the last year, only that it has been “too many.”
Estep suspected from the beginning that she would still be treating COVID patients a year later. Her training prepared her for such an outcome.
“When I was starting out at OU, I saw patients that had tuberculosis and that’s been around for a long, long time. I’ve dealt with two other TB patients since then. So I knew COVID would never go away. Patients are still coming in every day,” Estep said. “But what we can do is find better treatments and better care.”
One of those treatments, a relatively new “high flow” machine, allows patients to receive a higher flow of air alongside a higher concentration of oxygen.
“We can put patients on these high flow devices and it helps them get their lungs clear sooner,” Estep said. “They’ve been tremendously helpful.”
Since the COVID-19 vaccine distribution began earlier this year, there has been a slow downturn in hospitalizations. But Akman-Carmichael advises continued perseverance in the face of the ongoing pandemic.
“When this initially happened, it was just amazing to see people get so sick so fast, how rapidly they deteriorated in front of your eyes in a matter of 24 to 48 hours, that’s something I’ll never forget,” Akman-Carmichael said. “I had COVID myself, so I know what my patients, somewhat, were going through. I didn’t need to be hospitalized but that changes you as a person. Am I a better physician? I hope I am.”
Even as COVID-19 cases begin to abate to a degree as more people become vaccinated, Akman-Carmichael urges the public to continue to take every precaution available to them so that any potential surges can be mitigated.
“Wear your mask. This is not a political platform. This isn’t about people telling you what to do or taking your rights way. It’s about protecting yourself, your loved ones and the community that you live in,” Akman-Carmichael said. “Continue the social distancing, get vaccinated and if you have any questions or you’re in doubt, talk to your family physician or the local health department. Educate yourself on how the treatments are going, how the vaccines are going. That’s my advice.”