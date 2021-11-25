Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2105 NW 38th, will host Life Line Screenings on Dec. 7.
Southwest Oklahoma residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Free parking is available.
Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.