Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed attributes lower than anticipated vaccine appointments to spring break and the “graciousness of others.”
Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health said there are relatively more vaccines available in Southwest Oklahoma compared to other counties. Officials believe this indicates there may be hesitation to get the vaccine since opening up Phase 3 of the state’s vaccine plan.
The combination of students being on spring break and others feeling they may be taking the vaccine from someone in more need than themselves may contribute to lower than expected vaccine numbers, Reed said Wednesday.
“We’ve had a lot of people that have been very gracious and said, ‘you know what I’m going to let somebody else step up and get vaccinated. Somebody that is in a higher risk category than me. I don’t want to take that appointment or that vaccine, somebody more in need than me.’ But the reality is, everybody getting vaccinated or willing to do so, then we need them to go ahead and step up now so that we can get ahead of (COVID-19) as much as possible.”
While hesitant to call the low uptake a slowdown, Reed said part of the problem may be people concerned with possible side effects of the vaccine affecting spring break vacations or families who may be traveling. People don’t want to “mess with spring break,” he said.
Students around the state will be returning to the classroom from the traditional holiday beginning Monday. Many of those have traveled to states which have reduced or lifted many restrictions. While concerning, Reed said the state isn’t expecting to see a large spike in infections over the next few weeks.
“There’s obviously a concern that we might see a resurgence after spring break. Typically, we would wait for a couple weeks, see what happens, see what the numbers show us. Hopefully we won’t see that, but we’re definitely concerned that there’s a possibility that a resurgence could happen.”
Reed and the OSDH recommend everyone who can get the vaccine get it as soon as possible. While he couldn’t give an exact date, Reed said he expects the COVID-19 vaccine will be open to all Oklahomans by President Joe Biden’s goal of May 1.
“I think we’re well ahead of schedule to have it open up to where everyone will be eligible,” said Reed. “I don’t know exactly when we’re going to open it up to all of Oklahomans, but don’t hesitate to get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you.”