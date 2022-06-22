Keith Reed, Oklahoma Department of Health Commissioner attended a listening session at Comanche County Health Department on Monday afternoon. “We are still struggling, we are just 46th in health outcome in the states,” Reed said.
Many issues and concerns were raised during the meeting by participating citizens and organizations. Among the concerns were walkability, parks, access to health care and specialized care as well as more types of sport, recreational and leisure activities. Substance abuse, obesity and poverty were also important topics for the participants.
The biggest concern, however, was mental health, with the general consensus being that the issue has significantly worsened since the COVID pandemic.
“It’s a very important issue,” Lynn Cordes, executive director of communication at Lawton Public Schools, affirmed. She said that she came to the meeting to learn about what resources are provided.
“The pandemic challenged us all,” Reed agreed. “Mental health is something we really have to focus on. The individual health of citizens is a good way to prepare for the next pandemic.”
“Initiatives take some time, and COVID has slowed us down,” Reed continued.
COVID also slowed down efforts by the State Department of Health to improve the situation in Oklahoma.
The commissioner, who once was the director of the Comanche County Health Department, emphasized the importance of receiving feedback by citizens and organizations to “feed it into the state level plan.”
“We can’t have a state improvement plan without input. We have a lot of great resources, we can do better as a state, but lots of work needs to be done,” he said.
“It’s always important to stay connected,” Cordes agreed. “Events like this are an opportunity to hear what’s going on and to listen and provide feedback.”